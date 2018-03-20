Business

New safety system will change schedule in BNSF Line trains

The Associated Press

March 20, 2018 05:05 AM

CHICAGO

Changes in train safety systems will mean a major schedule change for one of the Chicago area's busiest commuter rail lines.

Metra officials say Monday that the BNSF Line between Aurora and Chicago Union Station will be the first line to implement the Positive Train Control system, a federally mandated rail safety system. It automatically stops a train if an engineer exceeds the speed limit or fails to obey a signal.

The rail line's schedule has been revised to take into account the extra time needed to initialize the safety system. Officials say it will take effect in June or July.

The safety system will be used on all BNSF trains by the end of this year. Metra will add the system to all of its trains by 2020.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

District 201 board votes to name East softball field for Rita Menke

View More Video