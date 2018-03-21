New Mexico regulators OK massive wind farms near Texas

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2015, file photo, a farmer plows his recently harvested field under wind turbines in the agricultural area north of Rio Hondo, Texas, near the New Mexico border. New Mexico regulators on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, approved a $1.6 billion plan that calls for building two massive wind farms along the Texas-New Mexico border. Valley Morning Star via AP, File Jason Hoekema