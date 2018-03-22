Business

Alaska village prepares for first luxury cruise ship visit

The Associated Press

March 22, 2018 01:21 AM

KODIAK, Alaska

The Alaska village of Larsen Bay — with a population of 87 — will have its first luxury cruise ship visit this summer.

Kodiak city harbormaster Lon White said it's the first time he can remember a cruise liner visiting one of Kodiak's outlying villages.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Wednesday that village Mayor Alice Aga says the ship's stop will provide residents with a way to supplement their income at a time when the Icicle Seafoods processing plant will be closed. Jobs in the village depend almost entirely on tribal and local government administration during the months when the plant is closed.

The SilverSea cruise will be a 12-day Alaska trip costing $9,900 per person.

Aga said village leadership is working with SilverSea to plan activities for the tourists.

