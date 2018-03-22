FILE - This March 15, 2016, file photo, shows casino mogul Steve Wynn at a news conference in Medford, Mass. Wynn plans to potentially sell all his stock in the casino-operator, a month after he resigned over sexual assault and harassment allegations. Wynn could potentially sell up to 12.1 million shares of stock.
Business

Steven Wynn no longer has stock in Wynn Resorts

The Associated Press

March 22, 2018 08:48 PM

LAS VEGAS

Former Wynn Resorts CEO Steve Wynn no longer has any stock in the company.

Wynn Resorts on Thursday announced Wynn has sold the remainder of his stake in the casino-operator.

Wynn had been the largest shareholder in the company. He resigned last month after women accused him of sexual misconduct.

Wynn Resorts says the billionaire on Thursday sold 8 million shares to two long-term institutional investors. At a price of $175 a share, the value of the sale is $1.4 billion.

Wynn Resorts says the latest sale effectively eliminates Wynn's ownership in the company.

The Wall Street Journal two months ago reported that several women said the billionaire harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement with a manicurist. Wynn has denied the allegations.

