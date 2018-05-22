The Latest: Runoff in Democratic race for state school chief

The Latest on primary elections Tuesday in Georgia (all times local):
12:37 a.m.
The president of one of Georgia's largest teacher organizations and a retired military officer face a Democratic primary runoff to challenge the Republican state school superintendent.
Sid Chapman of Griffin and Otha Thornton Jr. of Richmond Hill will meet in a July 24 runoff after neither candidate got more than 50 percent of the vote in a three-way Democratic primary Tuesday.
Chapman is president of the Georgia Association of Educators. Thornton is a retired military officer and consultant.
The runoff winner will challenge GOP School Superintendent Richard Woods in November.
12:35 a.m.
Richard Keatley has won the Democratic nomination to challenge Georgia's Republican labor commissioner.
Keatley of Tucker defeated Fred Quinn of Atlanta in the Democratic primary Tuesday. The winner faces GOP Labor Commissioner Mark Butler in the November general election.
Butler is seeking a third term and ran unopposed in the Republican primary. The state labor commissioner enforces Georgia labor regulations, oversees unemployment programs and produces statistics on the state labor market.
Keatley is a former Georgia State University professor of French and Italian. Keatley ran unsuccessfully last year in the special election for metro Atlanta's 6th Congressional District. He considered another run for Congress this year before switching to the labor commissioner's race.
12:15 a.m.
Democrats Lucy McBath and Kevin Abel will face off in a July runoff election to determine which candidate gets challenge Georgia's newest member of Congress in the fall.
McBath and Abel were the top two finishers Tuesday in a four-way Democratic primary race in metro Atlanta's 6th Congressional District. The winner of the July 24 runoff will face Republican U.S. Rep. Karen Handel in November.
McBath of Marietta is a gun control activist whose teenage son was fatally shot in Florida in 2012. Abel is a businessman from Sandy Springs.
Handel's victory in a special election runoff last July ended a $50 million campaign that was the most expensive U.S. House race in history.
Democrat Jon Ossoff gave Handel a close race for the Republican-leaning seat last year. He passed on a 2018 rematch with Handel, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary.
12:13 a.m.
The newest member of Georgia's utility regulating Public Service Commission has overcome a challenge by a fellow Republican seeking her seat.
Tricia Pridemore of Marietta defeated solar advocate John Hitchins III on Tuesday in the GOP primary for the PSC's District 5 seat. Pridemore was appointed in February by Gov. Nathan Deal to fill a vacancy on the PSC.
Stockbridge consultant Dawn Randolph won the Democratic primary for the PSC seat Tuesday, defeating former state lawmaker Doug Stoner of Smyrna.
Pridemore and Randolph will face off in the November general election.
The PSC regulates electrical and gas utilities in Georgia as well as other service providers. Though its commissioners run for assigned districts, they are elected by voters statewide. District 5 covers portions of western Georgia.
12:07 a.m.
Democrat Sarah Riggs Amico will face the winner of a Republican runoff in the fall election for Georgia lieutenant governor.
Republicans David Shafer of Duluth and Geoff Duncan of Cumming will meet in a July 24 runoff after neither candidate won more than 50 percent of the vote in a three-way GOP primary Tuesday. Shafer is a former Republican leader of the state Senate while Duncan has served in the state House.
Former state Sen. Rick Jeffares (JEF-rees) of Locust Grove finished third in the GOP contest.
Republican Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle gave up the seat to run for governor. The lieutenant governor's primary job is to preside over the state Senate.
12:05 a.m.
A Democratic congressman from Georgia has defeated a primary challenger from his own party.
U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson overcame political newcomer Juan Parks on Tuesday in the Democratic primary election for Georgia's 4th Congressional District.
Johnson of Lithonia has served in Congress since 2007. Parks is a Marine Corps veteran from Lithonia who works as a JROTC high school instructor.
The 4th District covers portions of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Newton and Rockdale counties in metro Atlanta.
Johnson will face Republican businessman and former Atlanta Falcons running back Joe Profit of Atlanta in the fall midterm election.
11:50 p.m.
A former president of the Georgia NAACP will challenge a Republican congressman in the fall midterm elections.
Francys Johnson of Statesboro won the Democratic primary Tuesday in Georgia's 12th Congressional District. He will face GOP Rep. Rick Allen of Augusta in November.
Johnson defeated two fellow Democrats — Augusta tax preparer Robert Ingham and construction company owner Trent Nesmith of Statesboro.
Allen has held the seat since 2015. He defeated Eugene Yu of Evans in the GOP primary Tuesday.
The 12th District covers portions of 19th counties in eastern Georgia and includes the cities of Augusta, Statesboro and Vidalia.
11:47 p.m.
A college professor and a publisher will meet in a July 24 runoff for the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Rep. Rob Woodall in metro Atlanta.
Carolyn Bourdeaux of Suwanee and David Kim of Duluth were the top two finishers Tuesday in a six-way Democratic primary race for Georgia's 7th Congressional District. Bourdeaux is a professor of public management and policy at Georgia State University. Kim publishes books and magazines for teenagers.
Woodall of Lawrenceville defeated Marine Corps veteran Shane Hazel of Cumming in the GOP primary.
Woodall has held the seat since 2011. The district covers portions of Forsyth and Gwinnett counties outside Atlanta.
11:37 p.m.
A former congressman has won the Democratic primary race for a shot at becoming Georgia's next secretary of state.
John Barrow of Athens defeated two fellow Democrats — former state Rep. Dee Dawkins-Haigler of Lithonia and former Rockdale County tax commissioner R.J. Hadley of Conyerson — on Tuesday.
Republican state Rep. Brad Raffensperger of Johns Creek and former Alpharetta mayor David Belle Isle will meet in a runoff July 24. Neither got more than 50 percent of the vote in a four-way GOP primary.
Secretary of State Brian Kemp passed on a re-election bid, opting instead to run for governor. The office oversees elections in Georgia as well as corporate filings and professional licensing.
11:30 p.m.
Democrat Josh McCall will challenge a Republican congressman this fall for his seat in northeast Georgia.
McCall of Gainesville won the Democratic primary Tuesday for the 9th Congressional District. He will face U.S. Rep. Doug Collins of Gainesville in the fall midterm election.
McCall is a high school teacher who defeated fellow Democrat David Cooper of Clayton in the primary contest. Collins had no primary opposition on the Republican ballot.
The 9th District covers portions of 20 counties in the northeast corner of Georgia. Collis has held the seat since 2013.
11:20 p.m.
Georgia's state school superintendent has defended his job against a Republican primary challenge by the man who gave up the office four years ago.
Incumbent Superintendent Richard Woods defeated John Barge on Tuesday. Barge wanted his old job back after stepping aside as Georgia's school chief in 2014 to unsuccessfully challenge Gov. Nathan Deal's re-election.
It wasn't the first showdown between the two GOP educators. Barge defeated Woods in the 2010 Republican primary for school superintendent. Woods won the office in 2014 after defeating a Democrat endorsed by Barge.
Three Democrats are running — Georgia Association of Educators President Sid Chapman of Griffin, minister Sam Mosteller of Decatur and Otha Thornton Jr. of Richmond Hill, a retired military officer and consultant.
11:16 p.m.
Sarah Riggs Amico has won the Democratic nomination for Georgia lieutenant governor.
Amico is a Marietta businesswoman who defeated Triana Arnold James of Marietta in the Democratic primary Tuesday. Amico is running her first race for elected office.
The race for Georgia's No. 2 statewide office also drew three Republican lawmakers. GOP Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle gave up the seat to run for governor. The lieutenant governor's primary job is to preside over the state Senate.
State Sen. David Shafer of Duluth joined the Republican primary race after serving 16 years in the legislature. He faced former state Sen. Rick Jeffares (JEF-rees) of Locust Grove and former Rep. Geoff Duncan of Cumming.
11:10 p.m.
A Democratic nurse has been nominated to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Jody Hice for his eastern Georgia seat in the fall midterm elections.
Tabitha Johnson-Green of Sandersville defeated two fellow Democrats — Chalis Montgomery of Bethlehem and Richard Dien Whitfield of Athens — in the primary race Tuesday for the 10th Congressional District.
Hice of Monroe advanced to the fall general election Tuesday. He beat fellow Republicans Bradley Griffin of Newborn and Joe Hunt of Watkinsville in the 10th Congressional District.
Hice is a Southern Baptist pastor from Monroe who has held the 10th District seat since 2015.
The 10th District covers portions of 25 counties in eastern Georgia and includes the cities of Athens and Milledgeville
10:59 p.m.
Republican Jim Beck and Democrat Janice Laws have won their parties' primary elections for the office of Georgia's top insurance regulator.
Beck of Carrollton and Laws of Atlanta will face each other in the November general election to replace GOP Insurance Commissioner Ralph Hudgens.
Beck is Hudgens' former chief of staff and a lobbyist. He defeated two fellow Republicans — Hudgens' former top deputy, Jay Florence of Norcross, and pharmacist Tracy Jordan of Hoschton. Hudgens had endorsed Florence in the race.
Laws is an insurance agent who defeated fellow Atlanta Democrat Cindy Zeldin, a health care advocate.
10:57 p.m.
Democrat Lindy Miller has been nominated to challenge a Republican incumbent to Georgia's utility-regulating Public Service Commission.
Miller of Decatur defeated two fellow Democrats in a primary election Tuesday for the PSC's District 3. She will face Republican incumbent Chuck Eaton in the November general election.
Eaton of Atlanta is seeking a third six-year term to the PSC. He ran unopposed in the GOP primary Tuesday.
The PSC regulates electrical and gas utilities in Georgia as well as other service providers. Though its commissioners run for assigned districts, they are elected by voters statewide. District 3 covers four metro Atlanta counties.
Miller is the co-founder of a solar energy company. She defeated fellow Democrats John Noel of Atlanta and Johnny White of Roswell.
10:42 p.m.
A Republican congressman from Georgia has overcome a primary challenger in his metro Atlanta district.
Rep. Rob Woodall of Lawrenceville defeated Marine Corps veteran Shane Hazel of Cumming in the GOP primary Tuesday for the 7th Congressional District.
Woodall has held the seat since 2011. The district covers portions of Forsyth and Gwinnett counties outside Atlanta.
Six Democrats were also competing for a chance to oppose Woodall in the November general election.
10:40 p.m.
Republican David Callahan will challenge a Democratic congressman for his metro Atlanta seat this fall.
Callahan of South Fulton won the GOP primary Tuesday in Georgia's 13th Congressional District. The victory advances him to the fall midterm election against U.S. Rep. David Scott of Riverdale. Scott was unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Callahan describes himself as a part-time driver and former printing company manager. He defeated fellow Republican Femi Akinkugbe of Stockbridge to win the GOP nomination to challenge Scott.
Scott has held the 10th District seat since 2003. The district covers portions of six counties in metro Atlanta.
10:30 p.m.
Democrat Lisa Ring will face Republican U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter in the fall midterm elections in southeast Georgia.
Ring of Richmond Hill defeated Barbara Seidman of Waycross on Tuesday in the Democratic primary race for the 1st Congressional District. Ring is a former corrections officer and military spouse.
Carter of Pooler is seeking a third term this year in the district that includes portions of 16 Georgia counties from Savannah to the Georgia-Florida state line. Carter ran unopposed in the Republican primary Tuesday.
10:10 p.m.
A freshman Georgia congressman has won his Republican primary race against a political newcomer.
U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson of West Point defeated former Army officer and helicopter pilot Philip Singleton of Sharpsburg on Tuesday in western Georgia's 3rd Congressional District.
Ferguson is running his first re-election campaign since winning office in 2016 to replace retired GOP Rep. Lynn Westmoreland. The district includes portions of 13 counties along or near the Georgia-Alabama state line.
Delta Air Lines pilot Chuck Enderlin won the Democratic primary for the right to challenge Ferguson in the fall midterm election. Enderlin of Newnan defeated fellow high school science teacher Rusty Oliver of Columbus.
9:55 p.m.
A Republican congressman has defeated a GOP primary challenger making his third attempt for a House seat in eastern Georgia.
Rep. Rick Allen of Augusta advanced to the fall midterm election Tuesday after beating fellow Republican Eugene Yu of Evans in the 12th Congressional District.
Allen has held the seat since 2015. Tuesday marked the third time Allen has run in a primary against Yu, a former sheriff's deputy and businessman who ran unsuccessful campaigns in 2014 and 2016.
Three Democrats are running for the party's nomination to challenge Allen in November. They are former Georgia NAACP president Francys Johnson of Statesboro, Augusta tax preparer Robert Ingham and construction company owner Trent Nesmith of Statesboro.
The 12th District covers portions of 19th counties in eastern Georgia and includes the cities of Augusta, Statesboro and Vidalia.
9:50 p.m.
A Republican congressman has defeated two primary challengers from his own party in eastern Georgia.
U.S. Rep. Jody Hice of Monroe advanced to the fall general election Tuesday. He beat fellow Republicans Bradley Griffin of Newborn and Joe Hunt of Watkinsville in the 10th Congressional District.
Hice is a Southern Baptist pastor from Monroe who has held the 10th District seat since 2015.
Three Democrats are running for a chance at taking on Hice in the fall election. They are Chalis Montgomery of Bethlehem, Richard Dien Whitfield of Athens and Tabitha Johnson-Green of Sandersville.
The 10th District covers portions of 25 counties in eastern Georgia and includes the cities of Athens and Milledgeville.
12:01 a.m.
Georgia voters have plenty of election contests to settle after casting their Republican and Democratic primary ballots for governor.
Both parties have competitive races Tuesday for lieutenant governor and secretary of state. Both of those offices are being vacated by GOP incumbents running for governor. The state insurance commissioner's seat is also open because the incumbent, Republican Ralph Hudgens, decided not to run again.
Meanwhile, state School Superintendent Richard Woods is battling for re-election against fellow Republican John Barge, who held the office before stepping aside four years ago to run unsuccessfully for governor.
Five Georgia congressmen also face primary opposition from within their own parties.
Several crowded races could require runoffs July 24 if no candidate finishes with more than 50 percent of the vote.
