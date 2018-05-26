Canadian investor backs away from Alaska mine project

FILE - In this July 13, 2007 file photo, workers with the Pebble Mine project test drill in the Bristol Bay region of Alaska near the village of Iliamma. A Canadian company that was courted as a potential partner in a proposed copper-and-gold mine near one of the world's largest salmon fisheries has backed away from the project. Mine developer Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. says it was unable to finalize an agreement with First Quantum Minerals Ltd., the potential investor. The proposed mine is near Alaska's Bristol Bay, which is where about half the world's sockeye salmon is produced. Al Grillo, File AP Photo