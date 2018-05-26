Spain's Rafael Nadal prepares to serve the ball, during his semifinal match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Nadal came out on top in a matchup of this year's top two clay-court players Sunday, beating defending champion Zverev 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 Sunday to win a record-extending eighth Italian Open title.
Spain's Rafael Nadal prepares to serve the ball, during his semifinal match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Nadal came out on top in a matchup of this year's top two clay-court players Sunday, beating defending champion Zverev 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 Sunday to win a record-extending eighth Italian Open title. Gregorio Borgia AP Photo
Business

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

May 26, 2018 02:32 AM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's images include Rafael Nadal getting set to serve at the Italian Open; the launch of a SpaceX rocket in California; and President Donald Trump attending the U.S. Naval Academy graduation in Annapolis, Md.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of May 19-25, 2018.

___

