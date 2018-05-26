Vermont GOP gov vetoes state budget and property tax bill

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott is rejecting a compromise offered by Democratic leaders of the Legislature that would end a stalemate over the state budget and property tax legislation.
As expected on Friday, Scott vetoed the state budget and the property tax bills. He says the bills would result in what he calls an "unnecessary and avoidable" $33 million increase in statewide property tax rates.
Scott and the Democratic-led Legislature have been sparring for weeks over the best way handle $60 million in unexpected revenues. Democrats say the extra money would be better spent by paying down future pension obligations, saving $100 million over the next two decades.
Democrats' compromise would have kept the residential property tax stable, but increase non-residential taxes.
Lawmakers are due back in Montpelier Tuesday.
