PepsiCo's Nooyi, Ventas's Cafaro among top-paid female CEOs

Here are the 10 highest-paid female CEOs for 2017, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.
The AP's compensation study covered 339 executives at S&P 500 companies who have served at least two full consecutive fiscal years at their respective companies, which filed proxy statements between Jan. 1 and April 30. Some companies with highly paid CEOs do not fit these criteria, such as Oracle.
Compensation often includes stock and option grants that the CEO may not receive for years unless certain performance measures are met. For some companies, big raises occur when CEOs get a stock grant in one year as part of a multi-year grant.
___
1. Indra Nooyi
PepsiCo
$25.9 million
Change from last year: Up 3 percent
___
2. Debra Cafaro
Ventas
$25.3 million
Change: Up 161 percent
___
3. Mary Barra
General Motors
$21.9 million
Change: Down 2 percent
___
4. Phebe Novakovic
General Dynamics
$21.2 million
Change: Flat
___
5. Lynn Good
Duke Energy
$21.1 million
Change: Up 57 percent
___
6. Marillyn Hewson
Lockheed Martin
$20.2 million
Change: Up 4 percent
___
7. Virginia Rometty
IBM
$18 million
Change: Down 44 percent
___
8. Margaret Whitman
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
$14.8 million
Change: Down 55 percent
___
9. Margaret Keane
Synchrony Financial
$13.5 million
Change: Up 32 percent
___
10. Heather Bresch
Mylan
$12.7 million
Change: Down 4 percent
Comments