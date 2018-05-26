PepsiCo's Nooyi, Ventas's Cafaro among top-paid female CEOs

This photo combination show the 10 highest-paid female CEOs for 2017, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. Top row, from left: Indra Nooyi, PepsiCo, $25.9 million; Debra Cafaro, Ventas, $25.3 million; Mary Barra, General Motors, $21.9 million; Phebe Novakovic, General Dynamics, $21.2 million; and Lynn Good, Duke Energy, $21.1 million. Bottom row, from left: Marillyn Hewson, Lockheed Martin, $20.2 million; Virginia Rometty, IBM, $18 million; Margaret Whitman, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, $14.8 million; Margaret Keane, Synchrony Financial, $13.5 million; and Heather Bresch, Mylan, $12.7 million. (AP Photo)