US team in NKorea raises expectations of a Trump-Kim summit

In this May 26, 2018 photo provided on May 27, 2018, by South Korea Presidential Blue House, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, walk after their meeting at the northern side of Panmunjom in North Korea. Moon said Sunday, May 27, that Kim committed in the rivals' surprise meeting to sitting down with President Donald Trump and to a "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." The Korean leaders' second summit in a month Saturday, May 26, saw bear hugs and broad smiles, but their quickly arranged meeting appears to highlight a sense of urgency on both sides of the world's most heavily armed border. (South Korea Presidential Blue House via AP)