Last gasp for hog farm suit: 'We don't want to be hostages'

Residents who say they've endured a horrific stench from an industrial hog farm on the edge of their Pennsylvania town are taking their fight to the state Supreme Court.
The gigantic barn outside Berwick confines as many as 4,800 hogs. Their waste is applied to nearby farm fields. Residents filed suit, saying the smell forces them inside.
Pennsylvania law shields farms from most suits making a nuisance claim, helping Will-O-Bett Farm prevail in the lower courts. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court must now decide whether it will hear the case after plaintiffs filed a last-gasp appeal this month.
One resident, John Molitoris, says he feels like a hostage in his own house.
A lawyer for the farmer says the residents' claims are inflated and unsubstantiated, and state regulators say the farm is in compliance.
