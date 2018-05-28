With Brazil's da Silva in jail, his region's vote in doubt

In this May 5, 2018 photo, Eraldo dos Santos stands inside a replica of the birth home his cousin, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Garanhuns, Pernambuco state, Brazil. Da Silva's family moved from Garanhuns to the southwest state of Sao Paulo, the country's industrial center, when he was 7 years old. Eraldo Peres AP Photo