Leader of failed MH370 wreckage hunt hopes to search again

In this May 24, 2018, photo, Jiang Hui whose mother was on board the missing Malaysia airplane MH370 speaks to journalist about Texas-based company Ocean Infinity's search in Beijing, China. Australia said Tuesday that it was holding out hope that Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 would one day be found, as the last search by Ocean Infinity of the seabed in the remote Indian Ocean where the plane was believed to have been lost was scheduled to end Tuesday. Ng Han Guan AP Photo