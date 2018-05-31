Former national team forward Milbrett gets Hall of Fame nod

FILE - In this June 17, 2002, file photo, USA's Brad Friedel, Landon Donovan and Eddie Lewis, left to right, celebrate their team's 2-0 victory over Mexico after their 2002 World Cup second round soccer game at the Jeonju World Cup stadium in Jeonju, South Korea. Former U.S. goalkeeper Brad Friedel was surprised with the announcement of his National Soccer Hall of Fame induction, Thursday, May 31, 2018. Vincent Yu, File AP Photo