Ukraine: Reporter's fake murder involved swine blood, morgue

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, left, and Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko speak during their meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Babchenko , who was reported shot dead in the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday showed up at a news conference on Wednesday, saying that the security services faked his death in order to thwart a plot on his life. Presidential Press Service Pool Photo via AP Mykola Lazarenko