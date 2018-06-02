Malaysia to penalize owners who don't replace Takata airbags

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, photo, a Honda technician works on an airbag during a free airbag replacement event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Japanese carmaker Honda said Friday, June 1, 2018, another person has died in Malaysia after a flawed Takata airbag inflator exploded, raising the number of deaths linked to the defect in the Southeast Asian country to seven. Lim Huey Teng, File AP Photo