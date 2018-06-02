Dearth of jobs sets stage for New Mexico governor race

James Orsulak, director of business and sales for Descrates Labs, and Daniel Moody, a scientist who develops logarithms for the company work from a second story office with a view of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and art warehouse spaces in Santa Fe, N.M., on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. In an election year with an open seat for New Mexico governor, Descartes has become a reference point in efforts to diversify a rollercoaster state economy tethered closely to oil production. (AP Photo, Morgan Lee)