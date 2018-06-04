Detroit race delayed after GM executive crashes pace car

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2018, file photo, Mark Reuss, General Motors executive vice president of global product development, attends the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The start of an IndyCar race in Detroit was delayed by 30 minutes when a General Motors executive who was driving the pace car crashed into a wall. No one was seriously injured in the crash Sunday afternoon, June 3, 2018. Mark Reuss was driving the Corvette during a pace lap shortly before the race's scheduled start time when it spun and crashed. Carlos Osorio, File AP Photo