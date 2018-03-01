More Videos

Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their wages compare to the average worker. Brad Weisenstein bweisenstein@bnd.com
Public Salaries

What did O'Fallon elementary teachers make last year? Check the Public Pay Database.

By the News-Democrat

March 01, 2018 07:47 PM

Salaries for O'Fallon's two elementary school districts were just added to the BND's Public Salary Database.

O'Fallon School District 90 Superintendent Carrie Hruby made $147,733 in 2017. Central School District 104 Superintendent John Bute made $117,267.

O'Fallon elementary's total payroll was $17.5 million last year for 669 employees. Central elementary paid $3.4 million to 127 workers.

The Public Pay Database lists government employee salaries, using the Illinois Freedom of Information Act to obtain the data. Salaries have been collected each year since 2011.

The public employee wages published so far from 2017 include Belleville, O'Fallon, Swansea, Belleville elementary and high school districts, O'Fallon elementary and high school districts, plus the counties of St. Clair, Madison and Monroe.

