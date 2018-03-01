What did O'Fallon elementary teachers make last year? Check the Public Pay Database.

Salaries for O'Fallon's two elementary school districts were just added to the BND's Public Salary Database.
O'Fallon School District 90 Superintendent Carrie Hruby made $147,733 in 2017. Central School District 104 Superintendent John Bute made $117,267.
O'Fallon elementary's total payroll was $17.5 million last year for 669 employees. Central elementary paid $3.4 million to 127 workers.
The Public Pay Database lists government employee salaries, using the Illinois Freedom of Information Act to obtain the data. Salaries have been collected each year since 2011.
The public employee wages published so far from 2017 include Belleville, O'Fallon, Swansea, Belleville elementary and high school districts, O'Fallon elementary and high school districts, plus the counties of St. Clair, Madison and Monroe.
