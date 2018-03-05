More Videos

O'Fallon schools competing in Buffalo Wild Wings spirit challenge 6:44

O'Fallon schools competing in Buffalo Wild Wings spirit challenge

Pause
Greg Garcia signs autographs for fans 0:37

Greg Garcia signs autographs for fans

O’Fallon District 90 administration discuss school threat 1:51

O’Fallon District 90 administration discuss school threat

Matheny says the organization is excited about Munoz 1:46

Matheny says the organization is excited about Munoz

Molina, Fowler and Wong take batting practice 0:52

Molina, Fowler and Wong take batting practice

Crews battle house fire in East St. Louis 0:21

Crews battle house fire in East St. Louis

Residents forced to dodge craterlike potholes 1:40

Residents forced to dodge craterlike potholes

Former congressman discusses the 126th Air Refueling Wing at Scott Air Force Base 0:48

Former congressman discusses the 126th Air Refueling Wing at Scott Air Force Base

126th Air Refueling Wing holds change of command ceremony 0:52

126th Air Refueling Wing holds change of command ceremony

Pinckneyville defeats Wesclin for first sectional title in 10 years 1:31

Pinckneyville defeats Wesclin for first sectional title in 10 years

Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their wages compare to the average worker. Brad Weisenstein bweisenstein@bnd.com
Each year the salaries of public employees such as teachers, police and politicians in southwestern Illinois are collected into a searchable database at BND.com/publicpay. Here is how much in taxes it takes to pay government workers, and how their wages compare to the average worker. Brad Weisenstein bweisenstein@bnd.com

Public Salaries

What are government workers paid? Here are Shiloh teachers.

News-Democrat

March 05, 2018 11:13 AM

Shiloh Village School District 85 salaries were just added to the Public Payroll Database, showing what teachers and administrators in the district earned in 2017.

Superintendent Dale Sauer was paid the most at $107,550. The highest paid teacher was Hope Heslop at $72,708.

The total payroll for 73 employees was $2.8 million last year.

The Public Pay Database lists government employee salaries, using the Illinois Freedom of Information Act to obtain the data. Salaries have been collected each year since 2011.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The public employee wages published so far from 2017 include Belleville, O'Fallon, Swansea, Belleville elementary and high school districts, O'Fallon elementary and high school districts, plus the counties of St. Clair, Madison and Monroe.

Click here to load this Caspio Cloud Database
Cloud Database by Caspio

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

O'Fallon schools competing in Buffalo Wild Wings spirit challenge 6:44

O'Fallon schools competing in Buffalo Wild Wings spirit challenge

Pause
Greg Garcia signs autographs for fans 0:37

Greg Garcia signs autographs for fans

O’Fallon District 90 administration discuss school threat 1:51

O’Fallon District 90 administration discuss school threat

Matheny says the organization is excited about Munoz 1:46

Matheny says the organization is excited about Munoz

Molina, Fowler and Wong take batting practice 0:52

Molina, Fowler and Wong take batting practice

Crews battle house fire in East St. Louis 0:21

Crews battle house fire in East St. Louis

Residents forced to dodge craterlike potholes 1:40

Residents forced to dodge craterlike potholes

Former congressman discusses the 126th Air Refueling Wing at Scott Air Force Base 0:48

Former congressman discusses the 126th Air Refueling Wing at Scott Air Force Base

126th Air Refueling Wing holds change of command ceremony 0:52

126th Air Refueling Wing holds change of command ceremony

Pinckneyville defeats Wesclin for first sectional title in 10 years 1:31

Pinckneyville defeats Wesclin for first sectional title in 10 years

Buy Girl Scout cookies with fake money, you may find yourself under arrest

View More Video