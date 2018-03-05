What are government workers paid? Here are Shiloh teachers.

Shiloh Village School District 85 salaries were just added to the Public Payroll Database, showing what teachers and administrators in the district earned in 2017.
Superintendent Dale Sauer was paid the most at $107,550. The highest paid teacher was Hope Heslop at $72,708.
The total payroll for 73 employees was $2.8 million last year.
The Public Pay Database lists government employee salaries, using the Illinois Freedom of Information Act to obtain the data. Salaries have been collected each year since 2011.
The public employee wages published so far from 2017 include Belleville, O'Fallon, Swansea, Belleville elementary and high school districts, O'Fallon elementary and high school districts, plus the counties of St. Clair, Madison and Monroe.
