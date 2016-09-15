600 more salaries available on Public Pay Database

Six school districts have been added to the BND’s Public Pay Database, and six of the 10 highest-paid employees in those districts were superintendents. They made an average of $112,753.06 last year.
In all, 595 people were added. They work for Red Bud School District 132; Sparta School District 140; St. Rose School District; Steeleville School District 138; Valmeyer School District 3; and Wood River-Hartford School District 15.
The Public Pay Database can be accessed at bnd.com/publicpay.
The five highest-paid employees in the six districts were:
▪ Jonathan Tallman, administrator, Red Bud School District, $127,445.94
▪ Patrick Anderson, superintendent, Wood River-Hartford School District 15, $121,963.64
▪ Patricia Cornell, superintendent, St. Rose School District, $117,450
▪ Eric Frankford, superintendent, Valmeyer School District, $114,000
▪ Larry Beattie, superintendent, Sparta School District, $105,462
The lowest-paid administrator was Kevin Cartee of Red Bud School District, who made $84,628.92 though did not crack the top 10. That district, though, employs four administrators and is the largest school district of the six, with 219 employees. The St. Rose school district has the fewest employees of the six, at 14.
St. Rose School District had the highest average salary of the six districts, at just above $59,000. The Steeleville School District had the lowest average salary, at just above $40,000. This was calculated based on employees who earned at least $20,800 a year, or $10 an hour for a full work year.
The Public Pay Database chronicles the salaries of public, non-state employees. Currently, workers’ pay is available for 18 other school districts, 14 cities, 30 townships, six counties, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Southwestern Illinois College.
The Public Pay Database contains about 17,000 people for 2015. Besides current salaries, the Public Pay Database has information available for previous years back to 2011. The data is gathered through Freedom of Information Act requests.
The database gives basic compensation data and does not include retirement or insurance benefits. In addition, some government bodies operate on a fiscal year, others on a calendar year, so comparisons are not always the same for the exact same time period.
More cities, townships, school districts and other layers of government will be added as they become available, so check back often.
Comments