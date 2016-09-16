34 bicycles, 9 old church pews and more offered at weekend auction

In the market for a bicycle? Collinsville has 34 that will be available for purchase this weekend.
The city’s surplus and forfeited items will be auctioned starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the old Kmart, 1101 Beltline Road.
In addition to the bikes, Collinsville is offering nine cars, an iPod Touch, lawn equipment, a Microfilm reader, nine church pews and gift cards for Barnes and Noble and Sears. There will also be jewelry, including an angel necklace and a class ring, furniture and more electronics.
City Clerk Kim Wasser said most of the auction items come from the police department’s evidence vault, like a metal box that contained coins, or are found items, like the bicycles.
Wasser said the city is able to sell them if they go unclaimed or after the court has released items as evidence.
The church pews in the auction used to be in the City Hall courtroom, which is now closed. Wasser said the city purchased them from SS Peter & Paul Church. She thinks there might be some local interest in the pews, specifically, “because of the history behind them.”
Wasser said the police department used to have auctions every year, but that there hasn’t been one since 2010. She said that’s why there are so many items available for purchase this weekend — more than 150.
“It’s time to have one,” she said.
Revenue from the auction will go into the city’s general fund.
Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528, @lexicortes
Auction items
Vehicles and bicycles
- 2007 Ford Taurus SE
- 2003 Ford Escape
- 2005 Ford Taurus SE
- 2003 Ford Taurus SE
- 2005 Ford Crown Vic
- 1994 Chevy GMT-400 (1/2 Ton Truck)
- 1996 GMC Sierra (1/2 Ton Truck)
- 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (1/2 Ton Truck)
- 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 (3/4 Ton Truck)
- 34 bicycles
Furniture and accessories
- Nine pews
- Two rugs
- Table
- Nine desk chairs
- Two metal chairs
- Pulpit
- Wooden chair
- Metal coat rack
- Pedestal sink
- Two large exterior pendant lights
- Night stand
- Six leather-like conference chairs
- Set of three lockers
- Five desks
Electronics and equipment
- Realistic digital sound level meter
- Onan generator (120v, 45.8 amp)
- Onan generator (120/240v, 54/27 amp)
- Homelite 3-inch pump
- Wisconsin pump
- Homelite blower
- Kohler generator (1500w, 13 amp)
- Utility body truck mounted crane
- Dayton MIG welder
- Steel “A” frame
- Pneumatic grease barrel/gun
- Aluminum truck boxes (bed side mount)
- Snugtop camper shell (6 1/2’ truck bed)
- Two U.S. brass safes
- Two Dayton gas heaters
- Two wooden gates
- Air conditioner window unit
- Dehumidifier unit
- Time clock
- Kenwood amplifier
- Subwoofers
- Two Garmin Nuvi GPS
- Zune MP3 player
- Apple G4 iBook
- Nintendo DS XL
- Nintendo DS Lite
- Acer Aspire laptop
- Sony recorder
- Radar detector
- Etherlink card
- Magellan GPS
- Shop vac
- Craftsman lawn mower
- Craftsman leaf blower
- Featherlite weedeater
- Krafttech circular saw
- Laptop case
- Craftsman lawn mover
- Microphone receiver
- Milwaukee circular saw
- iPod Touch
- ATT handset
- Four Vtech phones
- Three cameras
- Poulan chainsaw
- Microfilm reader
Miscellaneous
- Five Barrier ribbon poles
- Kroy label maker
- Flashlight
- Hand pump
- CDs
- Backpack
- Gift cards
- Jewelry
- Coins
- Pumgo skateboard
- Pellet gun
- Sharper Image binoculars
Source: City of Collinsville
