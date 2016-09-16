Thunderstorms likely Friday in metro-east

The full National Weather Service forecast for the metro-east is detailed below:
Friday...Showers and thunderstorms likely. High in the lower 80s. Light wind. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday night...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening...Then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Low in the upper 60s. Light wind. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Saturday...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the mid 80s. Light wind in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night...Partly cloudy. Low around 60. Light wind.
Sunday...Mostly sunny. High in the lower 80s. Light wind.
Sunday night...Clear. Low in the lower 60s.
Monday...Mostly sunny. High in the mid 80s.
Monday night...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the upper 60s.
Tuesday through Thursday...Mostly clear. High in the mid 80s. Low in the mid 60s.
