Oil company to pay $10M to clean up metro-east refinery leaks

Missouri-based Apex Oil has agreed to pay $10 million to help clean up gasoline and other petroleum products that allegedly spilled and leaked from a Hartford refinery into the land and groundwater, Attorney General Lisa Madigan has announced.
Apex Oil owned the refinery from 1967 to 1988.
In 2003, Madigan filed a lawsuit against Apex Oil and Premcor Refining Group, which bought the refinery in 1988. She alleged both companies were responsible for the gasoline and petroleum product leaks in Hartford.
Premcor continues to own the refinery and still faces the lawsuit filed 13 years ago.
Under the consent order filed in Madison County Circuit Court, Apex will pay $10 million into a trust fund established to pay for the cleanup of pollution caused by the refinery, Madigan said in a news release.
