I-64 to have nighttime restrictions starting Monday near O’Fallon

Interstate 64 east of O’Fallon and Shiloh is scheduled to be reduced to one lane in each direction, and periodically stopped, beginning Monday evening, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.
Weather permitting, nighttime lane restrictions are planned from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. on I-64 between Illinois 158 and Illinois 4. The restrictions are scheduled to remain in place through the end of the month, IDOT said.
Workers plan to install steel bridge beams for the new structure carrying Rieder Road over I-64, IDOT said.
IDOT urged motorists to use caution, obey all warning signs and allow extra time when traveling through the work zone.
