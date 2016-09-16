Former metro-east senior center employee pleads guilty to fraud

A Fairview Heights woman who formerly worked as a senior living center employee recently pleaded guilty to fraud charges in federal court.
U.S. Attorney Don Boyce said in a news release Friday that 36-year-old Tarkeisha Sayles had been accused of using a resident’s credit card and applying for a credit card under someone else’s name as part of a scheme to defraud.
The charges stem from Sayles’ time working at the Atrium of Belleville, a senior living community. She worked there for a year as an operation coordinator from August 2014 to August 2015, Boyce said.
Sayles was charged with mail fraud as well as wire fraud in the Southern District of Illinois. She is set to be sentenced Feb. 3, 2017.
Boyce said Sayles faces a prison sentence of up to 40 years, a fine of up to $500,000 and up to three years of supervised release with mandatory restitution.
The prosecution was the result of an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Fairview Heights Police Department. The case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Norman Smith.
