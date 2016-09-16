Woman gets 20 years; helped husband recruit teens for prostitution

A Missouri woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday for her role in the sex-trafficking a minor from the metro-east.
Don Boyce, U.S. attorney for the southern district of Illinois, said 25-year-old Robin Thompson took part in recruiting girls ages 12-18 with her husband and selling them as prostitutes to older men with her husband, who was a co-defendant in the case. Both defendants are from Park Hills, Mo.
One of the couple’s accusers, a 15-year-old metro-east girl, told investigators last year that she earned approximately $1,000 a day through prostitution for her captors, from about June 9 until July 4.
Thompson and her husband, Marcus Dewayne Thompson, pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to commit sex-trafficking of a minor and by force, fraud or coercion. She was given a 20-year prison sentence this week as well as 10 years of supervised release following her prison term, a mandatory $100 special assessment and a $1,000 fine.
Marcus Dewayne Thompson is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 29.
The cases were brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.
Both cases were investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Kapsak.
