Metro-east man captured after police pursuit

Police received a call reporting a man had a gun at the Mobil gas station on North Kingshighway, went to investigate and ended up pursuing the suspect’s vehicle that went into St. Louis before returning to East St. Louis, where he was arrested.
The name of the driver, a 30-year-old Centreville man, has not been released because charges are pending.
Washington Park Police Chief Tony Tomlinson said a caller at 11:55 p.m. Thursday reported that a man at the gas station looked like he was planning to rob the business.
“The caller said the individual had a gun,” Tomlinson said.
While officers were en route, they received a call saying the suspect had gotten into a vehicle and left.
“When officers got into the area, they identified the driver as a person of interest in two recent shootings in Washington Park. As they approached, the driver fled down 48th Street north towards Audubon. From there, he went back onto Caseyville and got on Interstate 64 west at 25th Street,” Tomlinson said.
Washington Park officers lost sight of the vehicle and notified dispatched they were discontinuing the pursuit. They heard from other officers who came to assist them that they saw the vehicle go into St. Louis. The driver turned around and came back to Illinois where East St. Louis police were standing by. The driver crashed into a utility pole at Ninth and Broadway in East St. Louis. He complained of a backache and was taken to a hospital for treatment. A female passenger in the vehicle, whose identity was not released by police, was not injured. She was arrested by East St. Louis police on a separate charge, Tomlinson said.
The suspect remained hospitalized Friday, Tomlinson said. Police located a handgun in the vehicle, a maroon 2008 Saturn.
