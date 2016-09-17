More Oktoberfest fun on tap today: Weiner dog races, music, food and beer

Belleville’s big Oktoberfest downtown resumes Saturday, with lots of fun on tap.
Saturday’s music ranges from Social Remedy at 11 a.m. on the Main Stage to the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America at 11 a.m. on the East Main Community Stage and Trixie Delight at 8 p.m. on the Main Stage.
Belleville’s Oktoberfest is based on the famous festival of the same name that takes place each year in Munich. Its origins date to the wedding celebration of Crown Prince Ludwig — who would later become King Ludwig I — and Princess Therese in 1810.
The two-day downtown Belleville event is from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day on the Belleville Public Square. Opening ceremony is at 5 p.m. Friday.
Besides a feast of German food and drink, in Belleville there’s a wiener dog race Saturday afternoon, along with a bags tourney and car show.
Wiener race coordinator Kevin Dietz hopes for a big turnout.
You can sign up your pups between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at North First St. and West Main. Proof of vaccination is required. Registration is $5 per dog. Prizes will be given in these categories: Cocktail Franks (16 weeks to 1 year); Frankfurters (1-3 years); Hot Dogs (4-7 years); and Ballpark Franks (8 years and older).
A costume contest begins at 2.
There’s plenty for kids to do, too.
“At the free children’s area, they can decorate pumpkins and do face painting,” said Cari, who also mentioned giveaways and Tribouts’ rides and games.
