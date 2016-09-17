Man charged in Fairview Heights vehicle break-in; might be linked to other cases

An Imperial, Mo., man has been charged in connection with a theft from a vehicle, Fairview Heights Police said.
Michael M.D. Tayon, 36, was charged with one count of burglary and had his bail set $60,000, police said.
On Thursday, about 3:20 p.m., Tayon was reportedly seen breaking into a vehicle in the parking lot of Winchester Plaza, police said. He eventually was seen riding a bicycle and holding two purses or bags.
Police said they then saw Tayon on his bicycle, and he threw evidence into a lake and rode away. He eventually ran off, jumped a fence at the Winchester Apartment complex, and ran onto Smelting Works Road.
Tayon was eventually caught by officers and taken into custody without incident, police said.
The officers, along with Winchester Apartment maintenance workers, were able to retrieve a black bag and brown purse, which were thrown into the lake, police said.
Fairview Heights Police said evidence was recovered that indicates additional car break-ins were committed by Tayon, and the department is actively working with Belleville Police on the case.
Comments