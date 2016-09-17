Man taken into custody after threatening to harm self, others

A suicidal man was taken into custody Saturday morning after suffering a wound, Marissa Police said.
At 4:52 a.m., officers from the Marissa and New Athens Police Departments responded to a house on the 900 block of North Main Street for a call of a suicidal man.
The man was intoxicated and made threats to harm others and himself, Marissa Police said. A family member then reported hearing a gunshot.
When officers approached the house and made contact with the man, they saw him bleeding and with a firearm in his hand, police said. The man shut the door and window blinds.
After numerous unsuccessful attempts to speak with the man, a tactical team was used to contact the man, police said.
About 8 a.m. the man surrendered without incident, and was taken into custody, police said.
The man had suffered a superficial wound during a previous altercation, police said.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
