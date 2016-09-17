POW/MIA ceremony now in its 25th year

Members of the Polish-American War Vets were the honor guard for the event, firing a rifle salute outside the VFW building at one point of the ceremony.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
The Scott POW/MIA Council held their 25th Annual POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony on Saturday morning at VFW Post #805 in downtown O'Fallon. This photo shows the "missing man table" which was set up at the front of the room, by the speaker's podium. It iis traditionally set for one. The table is small, which symbolizes the frailty of one isolated prisoner. On the table is a white tablecloth, symbolic of the purity of their intentions to respond to their country's call to arms. A single red rose in a vase signifies the blood that may have been shed in sacrifice to ensure the freedom of the USA. There is a small slice of lemon on the plate, signifying the bitter fate of the missing, and the plate is sprinkled with salt, symbolic of the countless fallen tears of families as they wait for their loved ones. The inverted glass represents the fact that the missing and fallen cannot partake of the meal. And finalllly there is a lit candle that reminds us of the light of hope which lives in our hearts and an empty chair to remind all that the missing and fallen are not present.
Geoff Bambic served as master of ceremonies for the POW/MIA ceremony. He was one of the founding members of the event, now in its 25th year.
Vernon Warren of St. Louis (foreground), a former Army Sergeant, stood, was recognized and presented with a gift as were other veterans during the ceremony.
A large turnout nearly filled VFW Post 805 in O’Fallon for the annual ceremony.
Spectators at the 25th Annual Scott POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony salute as the national anthem is sung at the beginning of the ceremony.
Members of the O'Fallon High School Junior Air Force ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Corps) stand at attention during the ceremony.
The fifty flags of each state of the nation make a beautiful backdrop for this rifle and helmet, another symbolic visual representation of a soldier who has killed in action. The bayonet of the rifle is stuck into the ground, and the soldier's dog tags and helmet are attached to it. Known as the "Fallen Soldier Battle Cross” or the “Battlefield Cross” or simply the “Battle Cross," it is a symbolic replacement of a cross, or marker appropriate to an individual service-member's religion, on the battlefield or at the base camp for a soldier who has been killed. It is made up of the soldier's rifle stuck into the ground or into the soldier's boots, with helmet on top. Dog tags are sometimes placed on the rifle, and the boots of the dead soldier can be placed next to the rifle. The purpose is to show honor and respect for the dead at the battle site. The practice started during the American Civil War or maybe earlier as a means of identifying the bodies on the battleground before they were removed. Today, it is an immediate means of showing respect for the dead among the still living members of the troop. It might be seen in the field or base camp after the battle in Afghanistan or Iraq. Used less today as a means to identify the dead but more as a private ceremony among those still living as a means to mourn, as attending the funeral is not always possible for soldiers still in the fight.
Mike Edwards of Mulberry Grove portrayed the bagpiper.
Rodney Thompson played taps at the end of ttvizhe ceremony.
