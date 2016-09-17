Local animal rescue building burglarized, money stolen

Pound Pets, an animal rescue which leases space from the Granite City Animal Control department, had its location ransacked and burglarized.
When Pound Pets Vice President Melissa Boss arrived at the shelter at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, she discovered chairs flipped over, a trash can flipped over, files and cabinets sifted through, and the cash box unlocked with the money missing.
Between $900 and $1,000 was stolen, Boss said. The money, which comes from adoption fees, was slated to be deposited at the bank on Saturday.
Boss said there was no damage to the door, so either someone with a key, or someone who was able to jimmy the lock open, got in. She said several volunteers have had keys over the years.
There is no surveillance video from the building, Boss said.
The shelter has 23 cats and three dogs in the building. They were found safe, but frightened, Boss said.
“Whoever went in checked on the animals too, because they were scared,” Boss said.
When Boss arrived Saturday, the cages were messy, the cats were crying and the dogs were growling, she said.
Anyone with information about the burglary can call Granite City Police at 618-877-6111.
