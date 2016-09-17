Take a look back at Day 2 of Oktoberfest

Crowds rebound nicely on a warm, sunny day on Saturday, following Friday's drenching rains.
Discussing referendums asking if Collinsville officials should resign

Rob Dorman discusses the non-binding referendums he wants on the November 2016 election ballot in Collinsville, Illinois, asking if Councilwoman Cheryl Brombolich and Mayor John Miller should resign. A judge from the Madison County, Illinois, courts will decide whether a referendum asking whether Collinsville, Illinois, Mayor John Miller and City Councilwoman Cheryl Brombolich should resign can appear on the November 2016 election ballot. The referendums were thrown out in August by an electoral board that included Miller.

Surveillance video shows St. Louis school bomber

The St. Louis Bomb and Arson squad is trying to find the suspect shown in a surveillance video who planted a small bomb on Wednesday outside the Moline School while students and teachers were inside. The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward. Anyone with information is asked to call (866) 371-8477.

