Take extra care getting to work or school today

Widespread fog was forecast for the metro-east Monday morning, meaning that motorists should use care making their way to their workweek destinations.
A full forecast is detailed below for the region:
Monday...Sunny. Widespread dense fog with visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. High around 90. Light wind.
Monday night...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 60s. Light wind.
Tuesday...Partly cloudy. High around 90. Light wind.
Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
Wednesday...Mostly sunny. High around 90. Light wind.
Wednesday night...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 60s.
Thursday...Mostly sunny. High in the upper 80s.
Thursday night through Saturday...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 60s. High in the upper 80s.
Saturday night...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the mid 60s.
Sunday...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the lower 80s.
