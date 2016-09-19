Bar fire in Troy

Several fire departments came to Troy to battle a blaze at My Brother's Place bar at 117 E. Market St. in Troy early Monday morning. Smoke could be seen coming from the doorways and roof of the bar..
Metro-East News

Discussing referendums asking if Collinsville officials should resign

Rob Dorman discusses the non-binding referendums he wants on the November 2016 election ballot in Collinsville, Illinois, asking if Councilwoman Cheryl Brombolich and Mayor John Miller should resign. A judge from the Madison County, Illinois, courts will decide whether a referendum asking whether Collinsville, Illinois, Mayor John Miller and City Councilwoman Cheryl Brombolich should resign can appear on the November 2016 election ballot. The referendums were thrown out in August by an electoral board that included Miller.

