10 vehicle break-ins reported in metro-east neighborhood

Police took at least 10 reports of vehicle break-ins Monday morning.
Fairview Heights Officer Tim Mueller said the break-ins seemed to be contained to one small residential area of the city, which included Cedar, Elm, Lea and Oak drives. The neighborhood is located off Bunkum Road, north of Interstate 64.
Mueller said in all the cases, vehicle doors were left unlocked. Owners reported they were missing loose change, but other than that, police said nothing else was reported stolen. No vehicles were reported damaged as a result of the break-ins, according to police.
Police received the first call of a vehicle theft at 5:20 a.m. Monday.
No one has been arrested in connection to the reports.
