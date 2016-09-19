Metro-East News
Police start national manhunt after 13-year-old, infant son kidnapped
Kidnapping charges were filed and a national manhunt started Monday after Katherine Derleth, 13, and her infant son, Christopher Ray Derleth, were kidnapped, Madison County Sheriff's investigators and prosecutors said. Police are seeking her 39-year-old stepfather, Christopher M. Derleth, and charged him with aggravated kidnapping. He was previously ordered not to contact the young teen girl.Zia Nizami znizami@bnd.com