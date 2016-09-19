Lane restrictions planned on MLK Bridge through next week

The Illinois Department of Transportation said daytime lane restrictions will be encountered on the Martin Luther King Bridge during the next two weeks to allow for bridge inspections.
Weather permitting, according to IDOT, the lane restrictions are planned for:
▪ Tuesday: The bridge is scheduled to be closed in the westbound direction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The westbound lane is scheduled to be re-opened at 3 p.m.
▪ Wednesday and Thursday: The MLK Bridge is scheduled to be closed in the eastbound direction, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The eastbound lanes will be re-opened each day at 3 p.m.
▪ Sept. 26 through Sept. 29: The eastbound right lane on MLK Bridge is scheduled to be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The eastbound left lane and the westbound lane will remain open during these times.
No overnight or weekend lane restrictions are planned, IDOT said. All lanes will be available during peak periods.
It is anticipated this lane restriction will cause significant traffic delays, and motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes, IDOT said.
