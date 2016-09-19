Collinsville issues boil order for part of town

The Collinsville Water Department has issued a boil order for certain parts of town because of a water main break.
According to the city’s Facebook page, the boil order is in place for:
▪ St. Clair Avenue from South Morrison Avenue to Carl Street, including Wayne Avenue and LaVadna Court.
▪ Arrowhead Drive from Henry Street to Apache Drive, including Dina Street, Southwood Trace, Woods End, Forest Southwind and Braidwood.
▪ Henry Street from Arrowhead to Lillian Street.
Water to be used for drinking and cooking should be brought to a full rolling boil for at least five minutes prior to use, the city said.
Questions should be directed to Public Works Director Dennis Kress at 618-346-5211 or Bill Kavaliunas at 618-346-5219 ext. 112.
