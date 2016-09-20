Sunny days ahead in the metro-east forecast

The full forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday...Mostly sunny. High around 90. Light wind.
Tuesday night...Mostly clear. Low in the upper 60s. Light wind.
Wednesday...Mostly sunny. High around 90. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday night...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 60s. Light wind.
Thursday...Mostly sunny. High in the upper 80s. Light wind.
Thursday night...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 60s.
Friday...Mostly sunny. High in the upper 80s.
Friday night through Saturday night...Mostly clear. Low in the upper 60s. High in the upper 80s.
Sunday and Sunday night...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the mid 80s. Low in the mid 60s.
Monday...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High around 80.
