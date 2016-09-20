One dead following motorcycle crash in Washington Park

One person died Monday night following a hit-and-run crash in Washington Park, according to officials.
The person was driving a motorcycle in the village at the time of the crash, which was reported around 6:45 p.m. Washington Park Fire Chief Charles Schreiber said the motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Kingshighway and Hallows Avenue. Authorities were still searching for vehicle that hit the motorcycle by late Monday night.
The St. Clair County Coroner’s Office said the driver who died has been identified, but they did not release the person’s name. Family members of the victim have not yet been notified as of Tuesday morning.
Washington Park Police and Illinois State Police investigated the crash.
