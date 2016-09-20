Pay your county taxes by Friday, or you may see your name in the paper

Property owners in St. Clair County who have yet to pay property taxes have until 5 p.m. Friday to pay in order to avoid having their names printed in local newspapers in the county, the treasurer’s office said.
St. Clair County Treasurer Charles Suarez added property owners who do not pay by Friday will also receive a certified notice by mail, which is required under state law.
Suarez said postmarks will not be honored; payments need to be received by the county by Friday, in order to avoid publication. Publication of names are required under state law and is done in preparation of the annual tax sale scheduled to begin on Nov. 7.
This year’s property tax bills were mailed to property owners at the end of April. Due dates for payments were July 1 and Sept. 1. More than 90 percent of the property taxes that were billed have been collected and distributed to various taxing districts, Suarez said.
In order to pay taxes online, go to http://www.co.st-clair.il.us/Pages/parcelPay.aspx.
The treasurer’s office is on the first floor of the St. Clair County Courthouse at 10 Public Square in Belleville. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
