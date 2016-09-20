Fairmont City man identified as hit-and-run motorcycle crash victim

A Fairmont City man has been identified as the person who died Monday evening in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Washington Park.
St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Dean Darnall said Tommy Hornbeak, 52, died as a result from blunt force trauma to his head. An autopsy was performed Tuesday morning at the St. Clair County morgue in Belleville.
Washington Park Fire Chief Charles Schreiber said Hornbeak was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Kingshighway and Hallows Avenue around 6:45 p.m. on Monday. Authorities are still searching for the vehicle that hit Hornbeak’s motorcycle. Attempts to reach investigators with Washington Park police were unsuccessful on Tuesday afternoon.
Hornbeak was pronounced dead at 7:12 p.m. at Touchette Regional Hospital, Darnall said.
Kassly Mortuary in Fairview Heights is handling Hornbeak’s funeral arrangements.
Washington Park Police and Illinois State Police investigated the crash.
