Metro-East News

September 20, 2016 4:31 PM

Fairmont City man identified as hit-and-run motorcycle crash victim

By Don O'Brien and Kaitlyn Schwers

News-Democrat

WASHINGTON PARK

A Fairmont City man has been identified as the person who died Monday evening in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Washington Park.

St. Clair County Deputy Coroner Dean Darnall said Tommy Hornbeak, 52, died as a result from blunt force trauma to his head. An autopsy was performed Tuesday morning at the St. Clair County morgue in Belleville.

GUEST BOOK: Tommy Hornbeak

Washington Park Fire Chief Charles Schreiber said Hornbeak was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Kingshighway and Hallows Avenue around 6:45 p.m. on Monday. Authorities are still searching for the vehicle that hit Hornbeak’s motorcycle. Attempts to reach investigators with Washington Park police were unsuccessful on Tuesday afternoon.

Hornbeak was pronounced dead at 7:12 p.m. at Touchette Regional Hospital, Darnall said.

Kassly Mortuary in Fairview Heights is handling Hornbeak’s funeral arrangements.

Washington Park Police and Illinois State Police investigated the crash.

Don O'Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND

Kaitlyn Schwers: 618-239-2526, @kaitlynschwers

Related content

Metro-East News

Comments

Videos

Former Meredith Home to get new $121,000 roof

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos