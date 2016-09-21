Hot day expected Wednesday in the metro-east; mostly sunny forecast ahead

The forecast for the metro-east is detailed below from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday...Mostly sunny. High near 90. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday night...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 60s. Light wind.
Thursday...Mostly sunny. High in the upper 80s. Light wind.
Thursday night...Mostly clear. Low in the mid 60s. Light wind.
Friday...Mostly sunny. High around 90. Light wind.
Friday night...Mostly clear. Low in the upper 60s.
Saturday...Mostly sunny. High in the upper 80s.
Saturday night...Mostly clear. Low in the upper 60s.
Sunday...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the mid 80s.
Sunday night and Monday...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the mid 60s. High around 80.
Monday night and Tuesday...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low in the upper 50s. High in the mid 70s.
