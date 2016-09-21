Metro-east man pleads guilty to child porn charges; Tumblr turned him in

A man who lived in East Carondelet pleaded guilty in federal court to multiple child pornography charges on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Richard Lee Doerr III was charged in February with distribution of child pornography, threes counts of receipt of child pornography and possession of prepubescent child pornography. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 13 in East St. Louis.
U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce said Doerr faces up to 20 years in prison for the first four counts and another 20 years for possession of prepubescent child pornography. A news release said Doerr has been detained since he was arraigned earlier this year.
The U.S. attorney said the charges stemmed from an investigation that was launched in December 2013 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report from Tumblr regarding an individual who had uploaded images that appeared to be child pornography. Law enforcement tracked the email address associated with the Tumblr account to Doerr, who later admitted to police that he had downloaded and shared child pornography online. Boyce said a forensic review of Doerr’s cell phone and tablet showed “numerous images and video files of child pornography.”
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, and was investigated by the FBI’s Springfield Child Exploitation Task Force. It was assigned to Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Scott.
Comments