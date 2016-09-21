Metro-East News

September 21, 2016 9:54 AM

Metro-east has another big lottery winner

News-Democrat

For the second time in seven days, a metro-east resident became a lottery winner.

According to an announcement from the Illinois Lottery, Jennifer Wallace of Belleville won $75,000 from an Ultimate Crossword ticket.

Wallace and her husband, Brad, told the lottery they’ll use some of the money to pay bills and some for Brad to use for a car he’s fixing. They’ll invest the rest.

Wallace’s winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K station at 1001 E. Main St. in Belleville. The station received $750 from the lottery for selling a winning ticket.

It’s only been a few days since the last time an area resident had a lottery windfall.

On Sept. 14, the lottery announced Patrick Emmerich of Shiloh won $2 million after buying a ticket at the Shiloh Dierbergs.

He’d been at the store buying chicken for that night’s dinner when he had the feeling he should try his luck with a lottery ticket.

