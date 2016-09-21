Metro-east has another big lottery winner

For the second time in seven days, a metro-east resident became a lottery winner.
According to an announcement from the Illinois Lottery, Jennifer Wallace of Belleville won $75,000 from an Ultimate Crossword ticket.
Wallace and her husband, Brad, told the lottery they’ll use some of the money to pay bills and some for Brad to use for a car he’s fixing. They’ll invest the rest.
Wallace’s winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K station at 1001 E. Main St. in Belleville. The station received $750 from the lottery for selling a winning ticket.
It’s only been a few days since the last time an area resident had a lottery windfall.
On Sept. 14, the lottery announced Patrick Emmerich of Shiloh won $2 million after buying a ticket at the Shiloh Dierbergs.
He’d been at the store buying chicken for that night’s dinner when he had the feeling he should try his luck with a lottery ticket.
