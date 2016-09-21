Some Clinton County residents had no cable, no internet, no wireless phone

Farm equipment damaged some fiber-optic lines serving Charter Communications cable and internet customers in parts of Clinton County on Tuesday night, according to Charter.
The Charter outage, along with a loss of service reported by Verizon wireless phone customers in the area, left many people without electronic communications.
Charter said in a statement: “Several cable and utility lines appear to be damaged by farm equipment in Breese Tuesday, and fiber-optic lines serving Charter customers in the area were severed. Charter responded with an all-hands-on-deck approach to expedite repairs. Our crews worked as quickly as possible and services were restored throughout the night, with full resolution by 3 a.m. We appreciate customers’ patience while we worked to restore service following this incident.”
A Verizon spokesman was not immediately available for comment. It was unclear whether the Verizon connection problems were linked to the same severed-line problem that caused the Charter outage.
The outages began in the early evening. Verizon wireless service seemed to be restored for most customers around midnight.
At one point on Tuesday evening, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook that its regular phone lines at the Carlyle office were down, along with deputies’ cell phones. The 911 system remained in operation, according to the post.
