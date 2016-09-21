Heavy police presence at bank in Belleville

Emily Brickey, a junior at Governor French in Belleville, started a school club, Noise for Nana, which helps raise money and awareness about the declining quality of life for seniors in Southern Illinois. Noise for Nana has a goal to raise $15,000. Emily enjoys helping others, especially senior citizens.
The Scott POW/MIA Council’s 25th annual recognition ceremony was held Saturday in O’Fallon. There are more than 82,600 American servicemen who are still listed as missing in action, dating back to World War II.
Hear from Chaser's owner and trainer John W. Pilley as to how long it took for the family to decide on a name "fit her spirit." Pilley has written a book about understanding how your dog is smarter than you think, available at chaserthebordercollie.com.
Eric Vitale, fraud investigation specialist with the San Luis Obispo (Calif.) Police Department, demonstrates how to spot a card skimmer on an ATM, gas pump or other card reader. He also offers advice for keeping your PIN and card information safe.
A jury convicted Tavon Ludy of first-degree murder and the aggravated assault of a child Thursday after nearly 6 hours of deliberation. Ludy punched Tavion Whittaker as a punishment, causing the boy's heart to stop.
Jeff Blackard talks about putting out a grease fire in his Belleville neighbors' house. Blackard and two residents in the home were checked by paramedics for smoke inhalation but declined to take an ambulance to the hospital.