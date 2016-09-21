Heavy police presence at bank in Belleville

Several Belleville, Illinois, police cars could be seen at PNC Bank located in Green Mount Commons on Wednesday.
Emily Brickey, BND Student of the Week

Emily Brickey, a junior at Governor French in Belleville, started a school club, Noise for Nana, which helps raise money and awareness about the declining quality of life for seniors in Southern Illinois. Noise for Nana has a goal to raise $15,000. Emily enjoys helping others, especially senior citizens.

Bar fire in Troy

Several fire departments came to Troy to battle a blaze at My Brother's Place bar at 117 E. Market St. in Troy early Monday morning. Smoke could be seen coming from the doorways and roof of the bar..

