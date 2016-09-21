Collinsville superintendent Robert Green speaks about injured high school student

Collinsville Unit 10 School District superintendent Robert Green spoke Wednesday about a student injured in a fall on the stairs at the high school. The Collinsville high school student, who has not been identified, airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment after the incident, which happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Green said a fall on the stairs led to the student being “severely injured.”
Police start national manhunt after 13-year-old, infant son kidnapped

Kidnapping charges were filed and a national manhunt started Monday after Katherine Derleth, 13, and her infant son, Christopher Ray Derleth, were kidnapped, Madison County Sheriff's investigators and prosecutors said. Police are seeking her 39-year-old stepfather, Christopher M. Derleth, and charged him with aggravated kidnapping. He was previously ordered not to contact the young teen girl.

Emily Brickey, BND Student of the Week

Emily Brickey, a junior at Governor French in Belleville, started a school club, Noise for Nana, which helps raise money and awareness about the declining quality of life for seniors in Southern Illinois. Noise for Nana has a goal to raise $15,000. Emily enjoys helping others, especially senior citizens.

Bar fire in Troy

Several fire departments came to Troy to battle a blaze at My Brother's Place bar at 117 E. Market St. in Troy early Monday morning. Smoke could be seen coming from the doorways and roof of the bar..

