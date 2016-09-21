Collinsville superintendent Robert Green speaks about injured high school student

Collinsville Unit 10 School District superintendent Robert Green spoke Wednesday about a student injured in a fall on the stairs at the high school. The Collinsville high school student, who has not been identified, airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment after the incident, which happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Green said a fall on the stairs led to the student being “severely injured.”